Tottenham agree deal to sign Fernando Llorente

Premier League outfit Tottenham seem to have beaten Chelsea to the signing of Fernando Llorente.
Both clubs were linked with a move for the Swansea forward but Sky Sports are claiming that Tottenham have agreed on a deal with Swansea for the player this morning.
Initially, Chelsea were leading the race to sign the Spanish international but Spurs have moved swiftly to secure his services.
.@SpursOfficial have agreed a deal to sign striker Fernando Llorente from @SwansOfficial, according to Sky sources: https://t.co/0sc6wyF7Xs pic.twitter.com/UfdxpQ9PGN
— Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) August 31, 2017
Antonio Conte has already missed out on targets like Van Dijk, Alex Sandro, Romelu Lukaku and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer and the Italian will be unhappy about the Llorente situation as well. The Blues wanted to strengthen their squad considerably in order to mount a strong challenge for the Champions League but so far it has not worked out for the Premier League champions.
Meanwhile, Spurs will be delighted to have secured an alternative to Harry Kane. Janssen failed to impress Pochettino last season and the former Saints boss was looking to add another goalscorer. Llorente would be ideal for the Londoners. He has the experience and is a proven poacher who would thrive on the service from Alli and Eriksen.
Tottenham have signed Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth already. They are expected to confirm the arrival of Serge Aurier as well.