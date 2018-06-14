Tottenham agree deal to sell Mousa Dembele

Tottenham have agreed to a deal with an unnamed Chinese side for the sale of Mousa Dembele.
The 31-year-old midfielder has just 12 months left on his deal and he has not signed an extension yet.
Spurs believe that they are unlikely to get a better offer and therefore they have accepted a £30m offer for the player.
Dembele has been a key player for Tottenham over the years but it seems that the Londoners are now looking to build for the future.
The report adds that Pochettino wants to sell the player as well.
The Belgian international is nearing the end of his peak and now would be the right time to move him on if Spurs can find the ideal replacement.
It will be interesting to see whether Dembele agrees to join the Chinese Super League next season. Apparently, the player has put the offer on hold and he will make a decision after the World Cup.
Juventus are also keeping tabs on the player but they have not made an offer yet.