Tottenham fans react to their 2018/19 Premier League fixtures

Premier League have announced the 2018/19 fixtures and Mauricio Pochettino will be delighted with Tottenham’s schedule next season.
The Londoners have been handed a reasonably easy start to the season and most importantly, they will have one of the easiest festive period schedules in the league.
Tottenham will be hoping to challenge for the title next season and an easy start could be a massive bonus for them.
Furthermore, the fact that they will play the likes of Southampton, Leicester, Burnley, Everton, Bournemouth and Wolves in December will also please the fans.
December has always been a crucial period for teams in the title race.
Tottenham will start their season away to Newcastle United. They will also face the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool in their first ten games.
The Londoners will end their season with some favourable fixtures at home to Brighton, Huddersfield, West Ham and Everton in the final weeks.
Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to their fixtures for next season.
Decent fixture list for the champions of 2018/19.
— Spurs In The Blood (@SpursInTheBlood) June 14, 2018
Newcastle away first game, water is wet
— Футбол возвращается домой (@THFCWD) June 14, 2018
That could be a Premier League winning run in, right there #COYS
— THFC4life (@Spursblood) June 14, 2018
Looks decent
— Sam (@KrixOG) June 14, 2018
Fixtures have gone nice for us .
Unlike last year there isn’t a big group of games where we plat the ‘big teams.
— SpursTransfer10 (@SpursTransfer10) June 14, 2018
Decent fixtures! #COYS
— Paul Thomson (@nenor2405) June 14, 2018
Not too bad
— COYS (@langersYIDS) June 14, 2018