Tottenham 2017/18 Season Preview

Last season’s finishing position: 2nd
Total points: 86
Top league scorer: Harry Kane (29)
Mauricio Pochettino’s men have been challenging for the Premier League title over the last two years and they will be hoping to go all the way this time.
Lack of squad depth has been a major problem for Tottenham and that has not been addressed yet. Spurs are the only club from last season’s top six to have not signed a player so far.
While there is no doubt that they have a very good starting lineup which won’t be upgraded easily, it is also true that those starters need competition in order to keep improving.
Tottenham have a very young core and most of these players are not playing to their full potential yet. The likes of Alli, Eriksen, Dier, Kane, Son and Trippier could all improve in the right environment.
Pochettino stated earlier that the club needs to sign quality players in order to push the current stars to do well. It seems that the Argentine is worried about his first team stars becoming complacent.
In a window where £50 million seems like the base price for good players, it is not easy for a club like Spurs to sign players. Daniel Levy has always looked for bargains and young talents in the market and that transfer strategy is simply not working for him this summer.
A player like Ross Barkley, who has just one year left on his current deal, is being valued at £50 million.
Tottenham’s sustainable way of improving the squad has been exemplary so far but the Londoners will have to adapt and change if they want to win trophies eventually.
Spurs have established themselves as a solid top four club and it is time for them to take the next step.
Key player to look forward to
Dele Alli: The English midfielder has been sensational ever since he joined Spurs from MK Dons. We are yet to see the full potential of the attacking midfielder and he is likely to surprise us once again.
IN: None
OUT: Kyle Walker (Manchester City, £51m), Federico Fazio (Roma, £2.6m), Clinton N’Jie (Marseille, £6m), Luke McGee (Portsmouth, undisclosed), Filip Lesniak (Aalborg, free)
Pre-season results
July 23: Paris St Germain 2-4 Tottenham
July 26: Tottenham 2-3 Roma
July 29: Manchester City 3-0 Tottenham
Prediction: 2nd
Tottenham will challenge for the Premier League once again but they are likely to fall short. Spurs simply do not have the depth to cope with European football and the Premier League simultaneously.