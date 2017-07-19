Tottenham 2017/18 Pre-season Fixtures and Latest Injury News

Premier League outfit Tottenham kick-off their pre-season preparations against Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain this weekend.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men have left for their pre-season tour of the United States earlier today and the former Southampton manager will be hoping to get his side’s fitness levels up ahead of another challenging season.
Last season, the Londoners managed to challenge for the title once again. They will be hoping to go all the way next year.
Tottenham will play a total of three matches in the United States between 23-29th of July. The Premier League outfit will take on the likes of Paris St-Germain in Orlando, Roma in New York and Manchester City in Nashville.
According to reports, Pochettino has decided to leave out certain injured players from the pre-season squad. The likes of Lamela, Rose, Son and Sissoko will stay back in England and work on their recovery.
The Argentine winger is suffering from a hip problem and won’t be fit until late September. The likes of Rose and Son are recovering from a knee injury and an arm injury respectively.
Meanwhile, Moussa Sissoko has missed out on the trip to the US because of a virus.
Tottenham 2017/18 Pre-season fixtures
23 July – Paris Saint-Germain (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida) – 1 am BST
26 July – Roma (Red Bull Arena, New Jersey) – 1 am BST
29 July – Manchester City (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee) – 11 pm BST