Manchester United target Andrea Belotti has been on fire recently. After scoring 28 goals in all competitions last season for Torino, he scored one and assisted another last night in Italy’s 5-0 of Liechtenstein in their World Cup qualifier. At just 23, he has a long road ahead of him, one that looks laden with success.
Torino will not let go off him cheaply. Club President Urbano Cairo has stated that they would sell him only for €100 million. He, however, doesn’t expect the player to leave. As quoted here by Gianlucadimarzio, Cairo said:
“It is important to understand what he wants to do, regardless of the buyout clause. In my opinion, he wants to continue to play for Torino. He will busy with the national team and his wedding is on Thursday and I am invited. I want to keep him because he has a contract until 2021. Only for 100 million (euros) will I sell him for, but he always the right to refuse to move.”
It remains to be seen if Manchester United are willing to spend that kind of money, especially after it was reported on Saturday that they have agreed a deal for Alvaro Morata. The Real Madrid man is reportedly set to join Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford for €73 million.
United have released Zlatan Ibrahimovic, their main goalscorer last season. Mourinho could therefore, look to sign two big-name strikers this summer to bolster his options up front. United finished 6th last year and only sneaked in to the Champions League group stages by virtue of winning the Europa League.
However, it remains to be seen if they think Belotti is worth €100 million. At the end of the day, he is a talent with a lot of potential but no experience in the Premier League. With that kind of money, United could instead look at either Romelu Lukaku or Harry Kane; players with proven goalscoring records in England.