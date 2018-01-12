Top pundit says Man Utd have not bid for Alexis Sanchez

Sky Sports’ pundit Guillem Balague says Manchester United have not contacted Arsenal about buying Alexis Sanchez.
The Arsenal forward is out of contract at the end of the season and he has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City.
Reports surfaced earlier this week that the Red Devils had offered £25 million for Sanchez, but Balague insists that isn’t the case.
“He has to make a choice,” he said.
“Man City are confident they can get the player, either now or in the summer.
“That’s why they want to offer only £20 million now, otherwise they’ll try to get him in the summer.
“They don’t want to spend more but of course, that could be a position taken to pressurise Arsenal.
“They may up their offer, but what they are now saying is £20 million or in the summer.
“That is what they will try to do and are certain that Man Utd have approached.
“United have not contacted Arsenal at this point. They are interested in him, but there has been no contact between clubs as yet.
“Also, Arsenal will not accept £20 million and if a bigger offer doesn’t arrive, they would prefer to keep Alexis till end of season.
“United are willing to offer more than £20 million and more wages than City. So now he has a choice to make – Pep or money?”
