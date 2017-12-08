Top pundit backs Wolves to crank up the pressure on Sunderland

Championship expert David Prutton has tipped Wolves to pile more misery on struggling Sunderland this weekend.
Chris Coleman’s appointment as manager at the Stadium of Light has failed to spark a revival in the club’s fortunes, with the Black Cats still stuck in the bottom three.
Wolves have lost just three out of 20 games this season and Prutton has predicted a comfortable 3-0 victory for the home side (7/1 with Sky Bet).
“It doesn’t get any easier for Chris Coleman and Sunderland,” he told Sky Sports.
“The home game against Reading was a great opportunity to build some momentum and end their disastrous run at the Stadium of Light, but it all went wrong for them again and now they’ve got their toughest trip of the season.
“Wolves proved against Birmingham on Monday night that they could win ugly, and that should bode well for them through the cold months of the season. This should be a comfortable home win.”
Wolves have looked a class apart in the Championship this season and it would be a major surprise to see Sunderland take anything from this game.
Simon Grayson’s sacking as the club’s manager seemed hasty given his track record at this level, and Coleman’s appointment was highly questionable.
Wolves are 4/11 to win on Saturday and they should be the cornerstone of any trebles or accumulators.