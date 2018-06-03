Top priority: Steven Gerrard wants Dominic Solanke at Rangers

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has made Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke his top priority signing at Ibrox in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Solanke, who earns £20,000 per week as salary according to Spotrac.com, is keen to move to Rangers in the summer transfer window.
Gerrard is keen to bolster his strike department and finds Solanke as a perfect fit for the role as he looks to rebuild the squad to his own taste.
The report claims that Solanke is equally eager to work under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Rangers. The 20-year-old joined last season from Chelsea and found game time hard to come by with Roberto Firmino ahead of him in the pecking order.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is also open to sending the 20-year-old striker to the Gers on a loan deal. However, the Reds boss does not want to let Solanke leave until his three frontline attacking forwards – Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – returns without any problems after the World Cup.
It has been reported that Gerrard wants the England international striker in his team before the Europa League qualifiers get underway in July.