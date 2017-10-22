Top Championship striker’s form could produce a 16/1 winner

Billy Sharp’s goal for Sheffield United against Reading on Saturday took his tally to five for the season, just two behind the current top scorers in the Championship.
Wolves’ pair Leo Bonatini and Diogo Jota lead the way with seven goals, alongside Bristol City’s Bobby Reid, Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper and Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen.
The Blades have surpassed expectations this season, with Saturday’s result keeping them two points behind league leaders Wolves.
Sharp has linked up well with strike partner Leon Clarke and could be worth an interest at 16/1 to finish as the division’s top scorer.
He hit 30 goals in League One last season and has looked a threat at the higher level as the Blades target back-to-back promotions.
The 31-year-old had chances to add to his tally against Reading, and United’s attacking style should ensure he gets plenty of service throughout the season.
Chris Wilder’s side are yet to be awarded a penalty this season, potentially giving Sharp further opportunities to add to his total.
With one-quarter odds on offer with some bookmakers to finish as one of the top four scorers in the league, backing Sharp could give punters a real run for their money.