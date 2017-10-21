Blog Competitions English Premier League Top broadcaster calls for Slaven Bilic to go, wants West Ham to act now

Top broadcaster calls for Slaven Bilic to go, wants West Ham to act now

21 October, 2017 English Premier League, West Ham

Respected broadcaster Bob Ballard has called on West Ham to sack manager Slaven Bilic and replace him with former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Friday’s 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton left the Hammers just one place above the Premier League drop zone and cranked up the pressure on the Croatian.

After losing their first three games of the season, leading to calls for Bilic to be axed, West Ham picked up eight points from their next five matches.

Despite the slight improvement, West Ham fans have remained unconvinced that Bilic is the man to take the club forward and the Brighton result appears to be the final straw.

Long time West Ham fan Ballard, who has worked for the likes of the BBC, Channel 4 and Sky Sports, took to social media to urge Hammers’ co-owner David Gold to ask Ancelotti to take over.

Ancelotti was sacked by Bayern Munich earlier this season and has said he will take a break from the game, but a return to London could appeal to the Italian.

West Ham were poor against Brighton and Bilic’s future at the club is looking increasingly shaky.

Whether Ancelotti could be tempted back to the Premier League remains to be seen, although it seems unlikely that Bilic will be given much longer to turn things around.

Barcelona and Liverpool to hold talks over £102m deal for 25-year-old
On This Day in Football: Birth of a serial European Cup winner, Los Angeles hit by Earthquakes

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).