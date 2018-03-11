Blog Columns Site News Tony Xia reacts to Aston Villa’s win vs Wolves on Twitter

11 March, 2018

Aston Villa earned an emphatic 4-1 victory against league leaders Wolves in the Championship clash on Saturday at Villa Park.

Albert Adomah opened the scoring after just eight minutes, but Wolves’ top scorer Diogo Jota levelled soon after.

After the break, two quick goals from James Chester and Lewis Grabban changed the complexion of the game, and Birkir Bjarnason’s late fourth was the icing on the cake for Villa.

Tony Xia, the Aston Villa owner, took to social networking site Twitter, after the game, and expressed his reaction. He tweeted:

It was an excellent team effort, but one player who needs a special mention is Jack Grealish. He was terrific and rightly deserved a mention from the Villa owner.

Villa just managed 40% of possession but they were dangerous in their attacking build ups. They were clinical in front of goal, and scored from all four shots aimed on target.

At one point it seemed like Wolves were walking away with the title, but now the gap at the top has been reduced to just three points.

Villa are third in the league and have cut the deficit with Wolves to seven points with 10 games left to play.

About The Author

johnblake