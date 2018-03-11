Tony Xia reacts to Aston Villa’s win vs Wolves on Twitter

Aston Villa earned an emphatic 4-1 victory against league leaders Wolves in the Championship clash on Saturday at Villa Park.
Albert Adomah opened the scoring after just eight minutes, but Wolves’ top scorer Diogo Jota levelled soon after.
After the break, two quick goals from James Chester and Lewis Grabban changed the complexion of the game, and Birkir Bjarnason’s late fourth was the icing on the cake for Villa.
Tony Xia, the Aston Villa owner, took to social networking site Twitter, after the game, and expressed his reaction. He tweeted:
Keep going! With OUR way! @AVFCOfficial @JackGrealish1 @robsnodgrass7 @ConorHourihane @grabbs22 @ScottHogan_9 #UTV
— Dr. Tony Xia (@Dr_TonyXia) March 10, 2018
It was an excellent team effort, but one player who needs a special mention is Jack Grealish. He was terrific and rightly deserved a mention from the Villa owner.
Villa just managed 40% of possession but they were dangerous in their attacking build ups. They were clinical in front of goal, and scored from all four shots aimed on target.
At one point it seemed like Wolves were walking away with the title, but now the gap at the top has been reduced to just three points.
Villa are third in the league and have cut the deficit with Wolves to seven points with 10 games left to play.
And give Adomah that 10 year contract he wants 👍
— Gary Cummings (@GMC__Gary) March 10, 2018
To Mr Xia… however we finish, and wherever we finish, I just want to say thank you for rescuing our beloved club….and Bruce, Keep the Faith. I love you all @AVFCOfficial. Absolutely brimming tonight. Gave all is fans a sublime performance tonight.
— Punjab Police (@Bhangra_Machine) March 10, 2018
#JohnTerry is perhaps most important signing made in the last 25 years. Transforming our attitude, desire & team spirit. Well done #Bruce
— IC Goodwin (@ICGReward) March 10, 2018
This team is everything right now! And what a player Chester is for us 🙏👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
— Lisa Russell (@Lisaeve77) March 10, 2018
Amazing again well done team. 47th year attending had heart attack last year but this team makes me jump out of my seat like a 10 year old!! Love it #UTV
— barry mullins (@barrymullins11) March 10, 2018
Congrats to the team- still gives us a chance to get in premiership well done lads- done us proud 👍
— TheVOICEForEpilepsy (@voice4epilepsy) March 10, 2018
BOOM! Was fun to watch – what a game, and – best player on the pitch mr @JackGrealish1 💪💪💪💪
— Edvard Remberg (@edvardr) March 10, 2018