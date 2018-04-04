Tony Xia reacts to Aston Villa win vs Reading on Twitter

Tony Xia took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Aston Villa won their Championship clash against Reading on Tuesday night.
Villa bounced back from a three-match winless run with a 3-0 victory against Reading at the Villa Park. Xia tweeted after the match:
Come on boys! UTV!
— Dr. Tony Xia (@Dr_TonyXia) April 3, 2018
The first half ended in a goalless draw, but Villa went into the break with numerical advantage after Dave Edwards received his marching orders for a second mistimed challenge.
Immediately after the break, Birkir Bjarnason curled in a left-foot opener, and from there on Villa had cruise control over the match.
Conor Hourihane headed in from Robert Snodgrass’ cross in the 63rd minute and Scott Hogan scored another after seven minutes to seal all three points for Steve Bruce’s side.
The home side enjoyed 79% of possession, and registered 28 shots of which they managed to keep 13 on target, according to BBC Sport.
Villa still trail second-placed Cardiff City by seven points and third placed Fulham by two, with only six games left to play.
They have kept their automatic promotion hopes alive, but will have to depend on other results. Villa fans responded to Xia’s tweet, and here are some of the best responses:
Really hope mr Bruce knows his strongest starting 11 now 🙏🏼⚽
— Roc (@RockyB6) April 3, 2018
Back on the pitch with the Boys Tony. Now we know who we have actually missed over the last few games
— Chris Grayer (@ChrisGrayer5) April 3, 2018
Yes Dr. So happy you are back. Been a tough couple weeks, best we can hope for is a good playoffs now.
— Zlatan1985 (@Zlatans1985) April 3, 2018
Have you been playing Hide & Seek Mr Lowprofile
— Stuart (@stuartbutt) April 3, 2018
No playoffs Tone! we want 2nd
— Nick (@sandbrook10) April 3, 2018