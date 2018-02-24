Tony Xia reacts to Aston Villa win on Twitter

Aston Villa twice came from behind to secure all three points against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship clash at Hillsborough on Saturday.
Tony Xia, the Aston Villa owner, took to social networking site Twitter, to express his reaction after the match. He tweeted:
Crucial win. Thank all lads’ efforts. Heart ❤ healed! @ConorHourihane owed me the dance! Taking the spirit and carry on! #UTV
— Dr. Tony Xia (@Dr_TonyXia) February 24, 2018
Conor Hourihane was quick to respond to Xia’s tweet as well:
Apologies I got lost in the moment 🤣 Big win 💪🏻
— Conor Hourihane (@ConorHourihane) February 24, 2018
Sean Clare gave the home side an early lead when he finished smartly from Atdhe Nuhiu’s lay-off. Soon after Villa equalised through January signing Lewis Grabban, who has now scored in back to back games.
Lucas Joao scored to give the Owls a 2-1 lead just before the break.
Villa responded strongly after the break. Glenn Whelan restored parity in the 61st minute. Conor Hourihane made it 3-2 with a powerful strike, and Robert Snodgrass added an injury-time penalty to complete a dramatic comeback for the visitors.
The victory was very crucial for the Villans who needed to bounce back after their recent disappointing results against Fulham and Preston.