Tony Xia posts message on Twitter after Aston Villa reach Championship play-off final

16 May, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Site News

Aston Villa owner Tony Xia has expressed his joy after the Villans booked their place in the Championship play-off finals at Wembley.

Xia took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction and wrote: “Wembley here we come!#UTV

Villa held their nerve to keep a 0-0 scoreline at the Villa Park, setting up a play-off final clash against Fulham at Wembley.

Steve Bruce’s side won the first leg of the competition after Mile Jedinak’s header gave them a 1-0 win.

Boro nearly forced the tie to extra time after Stewart Downing’s 89th minute free-kick hit against the bar.

It was a solid performance from Villa with Tony Pulis’ side failing to test the Villa goalkeeper, Sam Johnstone.

Villa created some good moves throughout the game. Conor Hourihane looked certain to score from six yards out but he was denied by a brave tackle from George Friend.

James Chester and Lewis Grabban also came close to scoring for the home side, but couldn’t hit the target.

Villa managed 46% possession during the game, and attempted 15 shots of which only five of them were on target, according to BBC Sport.

Here are some of the best reactions from Villa fans on Twitter:

