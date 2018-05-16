Tony Xia posts message on Twitter after Aston Villa reach Championship play-off final

Aston Villa owner Tony Xia has expressed his joy after the Villans booked their place in the Championship play-off finals at Wembley.
Xia took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction and wrote: “Wembley here we come!#UTV”
Wembley here we come!#UTV pic.twitter.com/xlshaQ5Cxm
— Dr. Tony Xia (@Dr_TonyXia) May 15, 2018
Villa held their nerve to keep a 0-0 scoreline at the Villa Park, setting up a play-off final clash against Fulham at Wembley.
Steve Bruce’s side won the first leg of the competition after Mile Jedinak’s header gave them a 1-0 win.
Boro nearly forced the tie to extra time after Stewart Downing’s 89th minute free-kick hit against the bar.
It was a solid performance from Villa with Tony Pulis’ side failing to test the Villa goalkeeper, Sam Johnstone.
Villa created some good moves throughout the game. Conor Hourihane looked certain to score from six yards out but he was denied by a brave tackle from George Friend.
James Chester and Lewis Grabban also came close to scoring for the home side, but couldn’t hit the target.
Villa managed 46% possession during the game, and attempted 15 shots of which only five of them were on target, according to BBC Sport.
Here are some of the best reactions from Villa fans on Twitter:
@Dr_TonyXia Thank you for getting my club back, one game to go and we can look forward to a fantastic future. @AVFCOfficial #avfc #utv
— Adam (@BoscoJankovic1) May 15, 2018
Don’t run on the pitch Tone.
— Ja’Crispy Oakley (@Gazoaks) May 15, 2018
Thank you @Dr_TonyXia … for everything!
— AVFC California ⚽🦁 (@avfccalifornia) May 15, 2018
Thank you dr.
We go once more.
VTID
— Matthew Deeming (@avfcmd81) May 15, 2018
As a 36yr old professional male. I may have got carried away with my emotions for you 🙈 that’s what football and the love for AVFC can do to grown men. Thank you for the like and for your commitment to our great club, hopefully we’ll get the chance to great each other soon. UTV
— Stephen McInerney (@StephenMcIner82) May 15, 2018
Thank you Dr. Tony, the best thing to happen to this club in a very long time. Hopefully the lads do you proud next week #UTV
— Ilya. (@ilzilla) May 16, 2018