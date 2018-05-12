Tony Xia posts message ahead of Boro vs Aston Villa

Ahead of Aston Villa’s double legged play-off clash against Middlesbrough, Villa owner Tony Xia has urged the fans to support the team.
Villa will play away to Boro at the Riverside stadium, and Tony Xia expects Villa fans to flock in number and fill the away section.
We hope more Villans come together to realize some dream things as we share the same #PartOfThePride . https://t.co/ux4c96teRZ
— Dr. Tony Xia (@Dr_TonyXia) May 12, 2018
Both the sides have faced each other three times already this season, with each side winning once on the road, the other being a draw.
Villa are heading into this match on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Millwall, but this is a different ball-game altogether, and certainly Steve Bruce’s side will have to raise their game.
This will be Aston Villa’s first ever play-off match in the Football League, and they have a strong away record against Boro having lost just one of their past eight away games against them in all competitions.
Steve Bruce is expected to field a strong side with captain John Terry, midfielder Jack Grealish and striker Lewis Grabban all set to return.