Tony Xia issues rallying cry on Twitter; Aston Villa fans respond

15 March, 2018

Aston Villa are looking to bounce back from their shock 3-1 defeat at home against Queens Park Rangers in the midweek, and the club owner believes that they can still grab an automatic qualification to the Premier League next season.

Steve Bruce’s side find themselves third in the Championship, seven points behind Cardiff City and ten behind leaders Wolves, and it looks difficult for them to break into the top two at the moment.

However, with nine games remaining, things can still change drastically if Villa keep on winning their games, and either of Cardiff or Wolves drop points.

Aston Villa owner Tony Xia has taken to social networking site Twitter to issue a rallying cry tagging some of the Villa first team players who are active on the social media platform.

Villa will travel to Macron Stadium to face Bolton Wanderers in the Championship on Saturday, and they are expected to win this tie comfortably.

Bolton find themselves 20th in the Championship and are fighting for survival. Villa fans have responded to Xia’s tweet in a positive manner, echoing his sentiments.

