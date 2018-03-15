Tony Xia issues rallying cry on Twitter; Aston Villa fans respond

Aston Villa are looking to bounce back from their shock 3-1 defeat at home against Queens Park Rangers in the midweek, and the club owner believes that they can still grab an automatic qualification to the Premier League next season.
Steve Bruce’s side find themselves third in the Championship, seven points behind Cardiff City and ten behind leaders Wolves, and it looks difficult for them to break into the top two at the moment.
However, with nine games remaining, things can still change drastically if Villa keep on winning their games, and either of Cardiff or Wolves drop points.
Aston Villa owner Tony Xia has taken to social networking site Twitter to issue a rallying cry tagging some of the Villa first team players who are active on the social media platform.
Heads up and do the best for the last 9 finals, all lads. @JackGrealish1 @robsnodgrass7 @ConorHourihane @grabbs22 @ScottHogan_9 @lansburyhenri @AVFCOfficial I believe chances are still in our ‘feet’! #UTV
— Dr. Tony Xia (@Dr_TonyXia) March 14, 2018
Villa will travel to Macron Stadium to face Bolton Wanderers in the Championship on Saturday, and they are expected to win this tie comfortably.
Bolton find themselves 20th in the Championship and are fighting for survival. Villa fans have responded to Xia’s tweet in a positive manner, echoing his sentiments.
Dr tony i would just like to personally thank you for all you have done for avfc!
— Jack_k 🇬🇧🏴🦁 (@Jack1YT) March 14, 2018
Still more twists and turns. Some good. Some bad.
— Billy! (@Billy7AVFC) March 14, 2018
We talk about how there will be twists and turns before they happen, so when they do like our last two matches, we shouldn’t be surprised. Disappointed yes when it goes against us, but we live to fight another day – and fight we will!!! UTV
— VillaNige (@NigeT1874) March 14, 2018
Truth hurts, but they are, we should be 1st or 2nd but for some reason we aren’t
— Jack James-powell (@JackJamespowell) March 15, 2018
@Dr_TonyXia I honestly believe we Can still do this
— Adam Davies avfc (@Daffydavies59) March 14, 2018
We can only concentrate on our own performance, positivity from the top with you @Dr_TonyXia right through the whole villa family!!
— stephen rivett (@stephenrivett) March 14, 2018
Here is something people should take account of. Look back 12 months. Where were we at? Look back 2 years. Where were we at? Isn’t it better to be where we are now???
— Brett Leader (@LeadBrett) March 15, 2018