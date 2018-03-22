Tony Pulis wants Ryan Shawcross at Middlesbrough

Tony Pulis is looking to improve his side’s defence in the summer and he has identified Ryan Shawcross as a target.
The Middlesbrough boss has worked with Shawcross before and the Riverside outfit will make a move to sign him if they can secure promotion.
The 30-year-old has been a key player for Stoke City over the years and he would be a sensational addition to Middlesbrough. The Championship outfit will need some Premier League experience to survive in the top flight next year and a leader like Shawcross would be a tremendous signing.
Shawcross has spent 10 years at Stoke City and he has played over 400 games for them. His Premier League experience will certainly be priceless for a newly promoted side like Middlesbrough.
It will be interesting to see whether the Potters are open to a sale this summer. Shawcross has been the mainstay of their defence for a decade and his departure would be a huge blow.
Pulis might have to pay well over the odds to secure his man this summer.