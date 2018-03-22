Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tony Pulis wants Ryan Shawcross at Middlesbrough

Tony Pulis wants Ryan Shawcross at Middlesbrough

22 March, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Transfer News & Rumours

Tony Pulis is looking to improve his side’s defence in the summer and he has identified Ryan Shawcross as a target.

The Middlesbrough boss has worked with Shawcross before and the Riverside outfit will make a move to sign him if they can secure promotion.

The 30-year-old has been a key player for Stoke City over the years and he would be a sensational addition to Middlesbrough. The Championship outfit will need some Premier League experience to survive in the top flight next year and a leader like Shawcross would be a tremendous signing.

Shawcross has spent 10 years at Stoke City and he has played over 400 games for them. His Premier League experience will certainly be priceless for a newly promoted side like Middlesbrough.

It will be interesting to see whether the Potters are open to a sale this summer. Shawcross has been the mainstay of their defence for a decade and his departure would be a huge blow.

Pulis might have to pay well over the odds to secure his man this summer.

Manchester United could agree deal with Arsenal for Martial
Loading...

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com