Tony Mowbray: Blackburn Rovers appoint new manager

22 February, 2017 Blackburn Rovers, Celtic, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours
Championship club, Blackburn Rovers, have appointed former Celtic boss, Tony Mowbray, as their new manager after Owen Coyle was sacked on Tuesday.

The club have confirmed the news on their official Twitter handle.

Mowbray, who has managed West Brom and Middlesbrough in his career, has agreed an 18-month contract at Ewood Park. He was recently in charge of League One side Coventry City, before resigning in September.

The news has come as a surprise to many Rovers fans, as many expected the club to appoint either Nigel Adkins or Tim Sherwood as their next manager.

Mowbray will meet his new team on Wednesday afternoon, and his first game will be Friday’s Championship match away at Burton Albion.

The 53-year-old has taken a very difficult job, and his job will be to prevent Blackburn from going into the third tier of English football.  Blackburn are currently second bottom, three points from safety.

Fans have taken to social media platform, Twitter, to voice their opinion on Mowbray’s appoint. Here are some of the selected tweets:

