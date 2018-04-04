Fulham fans respond to Tony Khan’s tweet after 2-0 win over Leeds

Fulham director Tony Khan sent out a message to the coaches and the players after the 2-0 win over Leeds United last night.
Khan’s tweet read:
Congratulations to the @FulhamFC squad and coaches for another great win and 18 consecutive games unbeaten! I really do love these boys, I’m very proud of how well they’re playing, and am very happy for everyone at the Club who’s worked so hard to make this success possible #COYW pic.twitter.com/TOW4CwFie3
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 3, 2018
Goals from Kevin McDonald and Aleksandar Mitrovic secured a comfortable home win for Fulham.
The Cottagers are now on an 18 match unbeaten run and they will be hoping to climb above Cardiff City by finishing the season strongly.
Khan has been excellent for Fulham in the transfer market and the fans will be expecting him to deliver once again if the Cottagers manage to secure Premier League football.
The Fulham director managed to sign the likes of Mitrovic and Targett in January and both players have been outstanding for Jokanovic’s side so far.
It will be interesting to see whether the Londoners decide to sign these players on a permanent transfer at the end of this season.
Here is how the Fulham fans responded to Tony Khan’s tweet last night.
TOP CLASS!!!
— Kevin Hernandez (@KHernandez_DC) April 3, 2018
Good work guys congratulations
— Christopher Emmy (@Chrissemmy94) April 4, 2018
We love em too tony especially you tim ream you big American dream of a man
— Becky (@georgiefulham) April 3, 2018
— Brian K. Jones (@BrianKJones8) April 3, 2018
👊🏻❤⚫⚪
— JackDavis (@JDavis_1994) April 3, 2018