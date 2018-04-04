Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Fulham fans respond to Tony Khan’s tweet after 2-0 win over Leeds

Fulham director Tony Khan sent out a message to the coaches and the players after the 2-0 win over Leeds United last night.

Khan’s tweet read:

Goals from Kevin McDonald and Aleksandar Mitrovic secured a comfortable home win for Fulham.

The Cottagers are now on an 18 match unbeaten run and they will be hoping to climb above Cardiff City by finishing the season strongly.

Khan has been excellent for Fulham in the transfer market and the fans will be expecting him to deliver once again if the Cottagers manage to secure Premier League football.

The Fulham director managed to sign the likes of Mitrovic and Targett in January and both players have been outstanding for Jokanovic’s side so far.

It will be interesting to see whether the Londoners decide to sign these players on a permanent transfer at the end of this season.

Here is how the Fulham fans responded to Tony Khan’s tweet last night.

 

 

