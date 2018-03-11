Tony Fernandes reacts to QPR win vs Sunderland on Twitter

Sunderland’s misery continues as Queens Park Rangers secured yet another win at Loftus Road in the Championship clash on Saturday.
The Black Cats have now gone nine games without a win, as Eberechi Eze’s first goal for Rangers earned all three points for the home side.
After the match, QPR owner Tony Fernandes took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:
Satisfying week. Taken loads of stick ,hate , abuse but stuck at it. Patience. Good to see 5 young lads 4 from under 23 on the pitch at the end. Long way to go buy some things going right
— Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) March 10, 2018
After a dull and goalless first half, the game swung into QPR’s favour when Sunderland keeper Jason Steele was sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty area.
QPR took full advantage of having an extra man as Eze scored on his first league start. The 19-year-old picked up a pass from Matt Smith before netting past substitute keeper Lee Camp.
It has been a disappointing campaign for the Rangers who find themselves 16th in the league table. Sunderland are rock bottom in the league with just 28 points on board.
Let’s not get carried away Tony. We played a team who are by a country mile the worst in the division and they played nearly the whole of the 2nd half with 10 men !!!
— Truth and Justice (@number8buser) March 10, 2018
Ahh, the old “haters” line.
Listen.. you compare QPR’s position today to the day you took over, and then consider the fact that you are not “hated” at all by most QPR fans.
Given your QPR record, you could easily be. But you’re not.
See West Ham today. Then think about that.
— Rob (@Goddardinho) March 10, 2018
The young lads look really good! I put my hands up though as have been negative fot a while but its just down to pure frustration. We are going the right way currently and need to keep doing that.
— Chappers (@chappychappers_) March 10, 2018
Well done Tony – ignore the haters
— Simon Barcessat (@SimonBarcessat) March 10, 2018
Stick with it, youth is clearly working, wins and points are happening, you guys are working hard behind the scenes to makes things work. Small steps. 👍
— Rob (@Robboqpr78) March 10, 2018
Keep following your instincts uncle tone, a good team in there if we can keep them all together,eze looks so calm at this level which is a joy to see
— Andy Swan (@Andy_Swan82) March 10, 2018
Club is now in a better place then it was three ago; gobsmacked at the negativity; critics should get a sense of perspective – or possibly consider joining the human race.
— Roy Gover (@RoyBoy48) March 10, 2018