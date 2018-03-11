Blog Columns Site News Tony Fernandes reacts to QPR win vs Sunderland on Twitter

11 March, 2018 English Championship, Queens Park Rangers, Site News

Sunderland’s misery continues as Queens Park Rangers secured yet another win at Loftus Road in the Championship clash on Saturday.

The Black Cats have now gone nine games without a win, as Eberechi Eze’s first goal for Rangers earned all three points for the home side.

After the match, QPR owner Tony Fernandes took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:

After a dull and goalless first half, the game swung into QPR’s favour when Sunderland keeper Jason Steele was sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty area.

QPR took full advantage of having an extra man as Eze scored on his first league start. The 19-year-old picked up a pass from Matt Smith before netting past substitute keeper Lee Camp.

It has been a disappointing campaign for the Rangers who find themselves 16th in the league table. Sunderland are rock bottom in the league with just 28 points on board.

