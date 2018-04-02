Blog Columns Site News Tony Fernandes reacts to QPR result on Twitter

2 April, 2018 English Championship, Queens Park Rangers, Site News

Tony Fernandes has taken to social networking Twitter to post a series of tweets after Queens Park Rangers defeated Norwich City 4-1 on Monday.

Rangers came from a goal down to seal all three points at Loftus Road. Matt Smith was suoerb for the home side and he played a vital role in three of QPR’s goals.

Fernandes has praised the team and manager Ian Holloway, and in a separate tweet has praised Les Ferdinand who is the Director of football at QPR.

An own goal from Ryan Manning opened the scoring for the visitors. But, QPR quickly responded through Massimo Luongo’s left-footed shot.

After the break, Smith gave the lead in the 55th minute with a towering header before he set up Eberechi Eze for the third goal.

And Manning atoned himself by scoring in the 80th minute with a brilliant header to seal the three points.

QPR had only 43% of possession, but they attempted 17 shots of which they managed to keep seven on target, according to BBC Sport.

