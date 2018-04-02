Tony Fernandes reacts to QPR result on Twitter

Tony Fernandes has taken to social networking Twitter to post a series of tweets after Queens Park Rangers defeated Norwich City 4-1 on Monday.
Rangers came from a goal down to seal all three points at Loftus Road. Matt Smith was suoerb for the home side and he played a vital role in three of QPR’s goals.
Fernandes has praised the team and manager Ian Holloway, and in a separate tweet has praised Les Ferdinand who is the Director of football at QPR.
Thank you boys and Ollie and @marcbircham and Chris Ramsey .
— Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) April 2, 2018
And before I forget wel done to lea Ferdinand.
— Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) April 2, 2018
An own goal from Ryan Manning opened the scoring for the visitors. But, QPR quickly responded through Massimo Luongo’s left-footed shot.
After the break, Smith gave the lead in the 55th minute with a towering header before he set up Eberechi Eze for the third goal.
And Manning atoned himself by scoring in the 80th minute with a brilliant header to seal the three points.
QPR had only 43% of possession, but they attempted 17 shots of which they managed to keep seven on target, according to BBC Sport.