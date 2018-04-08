Tony Fernandes posts message after QPR defeat on Twitter

Tony Fernandes took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Queens Park Rangers suffered a frustrating defeat against Hull City on Saturday.
QPR lost 4-0 away from home at the KCOM Stadium, and the club owner wasn’t impressed with manager Ian Holloway’s team selection.
He has described the performance as a “poor result”, but has assured the fans that the club will continue making progress on and off the pitch. He tweeted:
Poor game. Probably not the best team selection as manager said. I don’t understand some of the abuse. But hey it’s a few world. We continue with our plans unabated.
— Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) April 8, 2018
QPR were throughly outplayed by Hull City who have now moved seven points clear of the Championship relegation zone.
To make matters worse, QPR’s Nedum Onuhoa was sent off after charging into Marcus Henriksen in the 90th minute.
QPR managed 48% possession, attempted nine shots but couldn’t muster a single shot on target, according to BBC Sport.
Rangers find themselves 15th in the Championship table, but Holloway’s side should aim to finish the season on a high note.
Thank you. These are rebuilding years. Not just to get promoted and go down again. Build and leave a proper structure.
— Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) April 8, 2018
Changed the badge, overpaid has beens off the wage bill, youngsters coming through, players want to be here. It’s what everyone wanted so abuse is out of order. Will take time.
— Matt Littlewood (@matt_85) April 8, 2018
Tony 7 hour round trip by Car day off work I think Ian needs to think about the fans that travel along way to watch the side
— Vince purdue (@Loftus1967) April 8, 2018
I put it into context of it’s the nature of the championship we thumped Norwich last week putting 4 past them,then they go thump Villa this week just the madness of the league same as Sunderland thumping Derby a couple of weeks back #justthewayitis
— emma wardle (@lochlan000) April 8, 2018
How can you say it was the wrong team selection and “don’t understand the abuse” in the same line?!
If Holloway keeps making these stupid decisions (which the fans can see at the beginning of the match) he should NOT be in charge next season…
— Nathan (@COYRSQPR) April 8, 2018
Please do not comment on team selection. Let the manager manage.
— Jack Murphy (@JackMur03654218) April 8, 2018
You haven’t actually got a plan , you’ve turned us into a club that is now happy not to get relegated , new stadium and training ground ?? Laughable , will never happen whilst your the owner !! #delusional #HollowayOut #badfootball
— Tony R (@rizzb64) April 8, 2018
Don’t understand some of the abuse ? We were a premiership club when you rocked up then you sacked the best manager we’d had in 30 odd years and then didn’t re employ him when you had the chance . Now we’ve got one of the worst managers we’ve ever had but we have to be patient😂
— Tony R (@rizzb64) April 8, 2018