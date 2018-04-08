Blog Columns Site News Tony Fernandes posts message after QPR defeat on Twitter

Tony Fernandes posts message after QPR defeat on Twitter

8 April, 2018 English Championship, Queens Park Rangers, Site News

Tony Fernandes took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Queens Park Rangers suffered a frustrating defeat against Hull City on Saturday.

QPR lost 4-0 away from home at the KCOM Stadium, and the club owner wasn’t impressed with manager Ian Holloway’s team selection.

He has described the performance as a “poor result”, but has assured the fans that the club will continue making progress on and off the pitch. He tweeted:

QPR were throughly outplayed by Hull City who have now moved seven points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

To make matters worse, QPR’s Nedum Onuhoa was sent off after charging into Marcus Henriksen in the 90th minute.

QPR managed 48% possession, attempted nine shots but couldn’t muster a single shot on target, according to BBC Sport.

Rangers find themselves 15th in the Championship table, but Holloway’s side should aim to finish the season on a high note.

Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough fans react to Aitor Karanka's Twitter post
Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic win vs Hamilton on Twitter

About The Author

johnblake