Tony Fernandes and Andy Sinton react to QPR result vs Fulham on Twitter

Queens Park Rangers produced yet another strong away performance as they held the in-form Fulham to a 2-2 draw in the Championship clash at Craven Cottage.
In their previous match Rangers earned a shock 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park, and here they came from two goal down to earn a well deserved point.
QPR owner Tony Fernandes took to social networking site Twitter after the match and expressed his reaction. He tweeted:
Well done Ollie. Best villa away gave Fulham a real run for their money away. 8 points for 4 tough games. 47 points. Young squad.
— Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) March 17, 2018
I’m a happy CO chairman down under. Enjoy the break and let’s come bakc and finish the season strong.
— Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) March 17, 2018
Former QPR player and club hero Andy Sinton also took to Twitter to express his reaction. He said that it was a “positive performance” in the second half, and is happy with the desire and passion shown by Ian Holloway’s side.
Great comeback. Showed real passion and desire to play our way back into the game. Really positive performance in the second half. Good point #FULvQPR pic.twitter.com/Kx4KVwznxr
— Andy Sinton (@AndySintonQPR) March 17, 2018
Promotion-chasing Fulham will rue the missed chance to close the gap with their rivals as they squandered a two goal advantage.
Tom Cairney scored a cracking goal from 20 yards and on loan from Chelsea, Lucas Piazon finished a neat move to put the Cottagers 2-0 ahead.
Rangers pulled one back before half-time through Massimo Luongo who volleyed in from Matt Smith’s header across goal.
Rejuvenated with the goal, QPR dominated the possession after the break and Pawal Wszolek levelled with a composed finish to earn a valuable point for the visitors.