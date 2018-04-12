Tony Cottee says Jonjo Shelvey is England’s best passer

Sky Sports expert Tony Cottee has claimed that Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey is the best passer England have got.
The former England footballer also urged Gareth Southgate to consider Shelvey’s place in the World Cup squad.
According to Cottee, Shelvey is better than the likes of Henderson, Wilshere and Dier when it comes to passing and he will add some much-needed creativity to the side.
England are all set to face the likes of Tunisia and Panama in the World Cup and Cottee believes that the minnows are likely to sit deep and defend. In these games, a player like Shelvey could make a big difference with his incisive passing.
Cottee said: “Whether you’re talking about Eric Dier, Jake Livermore, Jack Wilshere or Jordan Henderson, whoever you name that’s been in that England squad, there isn’t anyone who can pass the ball better than Shelvey. He’s probably the best English passer, in terms of passing it 40-50 yards. That’s not smashing the ball forward, that’s quality passing.”
The Three Lions have struggled to break down deep defences in the past and therefore Cottee’s comments certainly make sense.
However, Shelvey has not managed to perform consistently with Newcastle and that needs to change before he can be considered for the national team.
Furthermore, the former Liverpool player can be a bit aggressive at times. He has cost his teams in the past by getting suspended.