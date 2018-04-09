Tony Cascarino suggests Wayne Rooney has become a fringe player at Everton

Popular football pundit Tony Cascarino has suggested in The Times that Wayne Rooney is becoming a fringe player at Everton and his fairy tale move to his boyhood club is not working out after his unimpressive display against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Saturday.
The 32-year-old joined Everton on a free transfer from Manchester United last summer after reportedly taking a 50% wage cut to reignite his career. He has scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season, but Cascarino believes that Rooney’s role has changed over the last few years and that he has become a fringe player.
Rooney was substituted in the 57th minute against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday, and the former England international was clearly unhappy with the decision. He was less than impressed when he was replaced by Idrissa Gueye and let his feeling known as he headed off the pitch.
Cascarino believes that Rooney has reached that stage of his career where he has nothing left to achieve, and that he is getting frustrated with his game. He adds that Rooney’s fairy tale move to Everton is clearly not working out.
“You must not forget that Wayne Rooney’s role has changed in the past two years. At Manchester United and now at Everton, he has been in and out of the team — a fringe player,” wrote Cascarino for The Times.
“He has reached that stage of his career. This is nothing new, though. As for players getting angry at being substituted early, I have no problems with that. I get that. He is just getting frustrated in his game.
“It can be difficult to play knowing that you could be taken off at any moment. The fairytale return to Everton is not working out.”