Tony Cascarino says Kyle Walker will lose his Tottenham starting place to Kieran Trippier

Tottenham defender, Tieran Trippier, is mainly seen as a back-up defender to the right-back Kyle Walker, but he has always delivered when called upon.
The 26-year-old produced a fine display at the weekend, as Tottenham strolled past Watford with a 4-0 at the White Hart Lane.
With six tackles and two interceptions, according to whoscored.com, Trippier showed that he is extremely capable of making a seamless transition when Walker is not around.
His attacking quality were on show against Watford, as he picked up an assist against the Hornets.
Tony Cascarino, the former Chelsea player and now turned pundit, told The Times that it is only a matter of time before he replaces Kyle Walker in both the Tottenham team and England side.
This probably isn’t very fair on Kyle Walker because he has had a fine season but it can’t be long before he loses his place at right back for Tottenham Hotspur and England to Kieran Trippier
Walker helps to drive Tottenham forward but the quality of Trippier’s delivery is such that you can’t afford to leave him out of the team. He assisted Son Heung Min’s second goal, Vincent Janssen hit the bar from his cross and he put in a wonderful ball that Harry Kane should have scored from against Watford.
I think he would get in at right back for almost every team in the Premier League.
The only problem for Spurs is Mauricio Pochettino has a solid defensive set-up, and as such, he cannot give Trippier the game time he requires.
He has only made seven Premier League appearances this season, but football pundit Martin Keown said, per the Daily Mail, he is still good enough to represent the England national team.
Walker has been outstanding this season, and there is no way Pochettino can drop him. Unfortunately for Trippier, he will have to wait for his chances.