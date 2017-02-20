Tony Cascarino: Jack Grealish is the Mesut Ozil of the Championship

Former Chelsea footballer, Tony Cascarino, in his column for The Times has shed light on what is going wrong for Steve Bruce at Aston Villa.
Cascarino writes that Villa’s main problem has been poor ‘recruitment’, as he feels the club “have got just about everything wrong” in the transfer market.
When Bruce took charge of the club in October there was an air of optimism surrounding his appointment. However, Villa have picked up just two points from eight games since Boxing Day. Cascarino writes that it only shows that Bruce is managing a team whose attitude is not right.
Bruce has been let down by the performances of key players. Cascarino in his article has criticized Jack Grealish, labeling him as the ‘Mesut Ozil of the Championship’.
“Jack Grealish is talented but is not producing the goods — the Mesut Ozil of the Championship,” Cascarino wrote in The Times.
The 21-year-old is a highly talented player and can operate as a winger or as an attacking midfielder. At times he is capable of producing stellar performances, but lacks consistency.
The comparison with Ozil is quite apt here. The Arsenal forward is a world class player, but he goes missing in big games, and doesn’t deliver goods when the team requires him to be at his best.
Grealish has scored three goals in 24 Championship appearances for Villa so far this season. Aston Villa will face Championship leaders, Newcastle United, on Monday night. Villa are in dire straits at the moment, and have failed to win their last nine games in all competitions.