Tom Pearce posts message on Twitter after Leeds win vs Bolton

Leeds United maintained their unbeaten run in the 2018-19 season after winning against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday in the EFL Cup at Elland Road.
Marcelo Bielsa made a raft of changes to the starting line-up that won against Derby County, and gave chances to the players who haven’t got opportunities so far.
Young left-back Tom Pearce made his first start of the season at left back and produced an assured performance as Leeds won 2-1 against Bolton.
The 20-year-old played the full 90 minutes and produced a solid yet an unspectacular performance. He looked composed at the back, and looked to attack when space opened up.
However, Bolton were very well organised and they didn’t allow Leeds to open up their defence, so, Pearce mainly concentrated on his defending.
After the match, the youngster took to social networking site Twitter, to express his reaction. He has hailed the result as a ‘great win’ and has thanked Leeds fans for their support.
Great win last night, thanks for your support👏🏻 #lufc pic.twitter.com/nJlnfiyypQ
— Tom Pearce (@Tompearce98) August 15, 2018
Leeds fans were quick to respond to his tweet to let him know that he did well on the night. Here are some of the best responses:
Pearce made his Leeds debut under Paul Heckingbottom last season, and was nominated as one of four players for Leeds United’s Young Player of The Year award.
There was strong interest in him from Premier League clubs but he committed his future to the Yorkshire club by signing a four year deal in June.