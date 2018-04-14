Tom Pearce posts message on Twitter after Leeds defeat vs Aston Villa

Leeds United defender Tom Pearce took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after producing an impressive display against Aston Villa on Friday night at Villa Park.
The 19-year-old made his second Championship appearance for the Whites and he made a strong impression on the supporters with an assured display. He played the full 90 minutes, and was one of the top performers, earning plaudits from his manager Paul Heckingbottom as well after the game.
Pearce has praised the travelling fans on Twitter, and Leeds fans on social media have responded to his tweet to let him know that he was brilliant during the game, and that they want to see more from him in the coming games.
Great support last night👏🏻thanks to all the fans that travelled #lufc pic.twitter.com/S3138x8nLm
— Tom Pearce (@Tompearce98) April 14, 2018
Here are some of the best reactions from the Leeds fans:
Villa were dominant throughout the game, and the credit must go to Leeds defenders for keeping the scoreline respectable. The youngster had 60 touches, made 10 clearances, won three tackles and made three interceptions during the game.
In the first half, a barrage of crosses got in from his side but he dealt with them superbly. In the second half, he got more chances to get forward, and put in a couple of good crosses. Leeds fans will be hoping that he plays every game for the rest of the season.