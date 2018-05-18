Tom Pearce posts message on Twitter after getting England call-up

Leeds United full-back Tom Pearce has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after he was named in the England under 21 squad.
The England U21 squad was announced today for the annual Toulon tournament which begins at the end of this month. And Pearce has been included.
He tweeted that it is an “honour” to be called up to the England squad.
An honour to be called up to the England squad for the @TournoiToulon 🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/GeufOUrIeE
— Tom Pearce (@Tompearce98) May 18, 2018
While Pearce is flying high with his country, his future at the club is still up in the air. Leeds revealed on Friday that they have offered him a new deal at Elland Road.
According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, the 20-year-old has been offered a three year deal with improved terms.
The young left back broke into the United first team ranks under Paul Heckingbottom late in the season. He managed five appearances and also scored his first senior goal in the 2-1 victory over Barnsley last month.
Tammy Abraham of Chelsea, Tom Davies of Everton, Liverpool’s Ovie Ejaria and Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur all have been included in the England squad.
