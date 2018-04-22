Tom Cairney reacts to Fulham’s 3-0 win over Millwall

Fulham continued their impressive run of form with a 3-0 win over Millwall on Friday.
The Cottagers are now second in the table, two points ahead of Cardiff City. A strong finish to the season could ensure automatic promotion for them this season.
Having said that, they will need a slice of luck as well. Cardiff have played two games less than Fulham and the Bluebirds could secure top two if they win their remaining games.
The likes of Sessegnon, McDonald and Mitrovic scored to extend Fulham’s unbeaten streak to 22 matches now.
Club captain Tom Cairney seemed delighted with the performance against Millwall and he sent out a tweet to the fans after the game.
The midfielder hailed the atmosphere created by the Fulham fans.
His tweet read:
Booooom!!! What a win, what an atmosphere, what a performance @FulhamFC @LucasPiazon 😝😝🤙🏼🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/HRUsOladvL
— Tom Cairney (@ThomasCairney) April 20, 2018
Cairney has been sensational for Fulham this season and he has been the key to Jokanovic’s attractive style of football.
The fans will be delighted to see the spirits the players are in right now.
Here is how they reacted to Tom Cairney’s tweet.
Booooom! Millwall felt the #FULFORCE of this great Fulham team. Footballed them to death. Great performance from you tonight! #COYW
— Bouda (@bswills) April 20, 2018
You played your heart out wearing the Fulham shirt. Top pro Tom huge team effort tonight onwards and upwards.
— Barnaby & Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) April 20, 2018
Awesome Tom, this team deserve to go up automatically!!! You can do this!! COYWS PS: Any chance for a pair of your boots signed for my lad?? 🤔🤔🙏🙏
— Gorgeous Porgeous (@FulhamHarv) April 20, 2018
Fantastic, well done, brilliant #pleasedontgo
— Joanne Appleyard (@JosieApples) April 21, 2018
Thanks for the eyes Tom & Lucas- What a second half @FulhamFC
— BPI (@backpageimages) April 20, 2018
Thank you TC AND LP.. fab performance again 22 not out ..#coyw
— steviepcuppa T (@stephenpeterman) April 20, 2018