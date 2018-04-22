Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tom Cairney reacts to Fulham’s 3-0 win over Millwall

22 April, 2018 English Championship, Fulham, Transfer News & Rumours

Fulham continued their impressive run of form with a 3-0 win over Millwall on Friday.

The Cottagers are now second in the table, two points ahead of Cardiff City. A strong finish to the season could ensure automatic promotion for them this season.

Having said that, they will need a slice of luck as well. Cardiff have played two games less than Fulham and the Bluebirds could secure top two if they win their remaining games.

The likes of Sessegnon, McDonald and Mitrovic scored to extend Fulham’s unbeaten streak to 22 matches now.

Club captain Tom Cairney seemed delighted with the performance against Millwall and he sent out a tweet to the fans after the game.

The midfielder hailed the atmosphere created by the Fulham fans.

His tweet read:

Cairney has been sensational for Fulham this season and he has been the key to Jokanovic’s attractive style of football.

The fans will be delighted to see the spirits the players are in right now.

