Toby Alderweireld set to miss Juventus clash this week

Tottenham star Toby Alderweireld is all set to miss his side’s Champions League clash against Juventus tomorrow.
According to Telegraph, the Belgian defender is not a part of the squad travelling to Turin. Apparently, the player has been left in England so that he can work on his fitness.
Alderweireld has recovered from his hamstring injury and he made his comeback in the FA Cup last week. However, Pochettino decided to leave him out of the side for the North London derby as well.
It will be interesting to see how the player reacts to these omissions. Previously, Kyle Walker was also left out of some big games and the England international forced his way out of the club because of that.
Alderweireld has not agreed to a new deal at Spurs yet. If the Belgian does not sign an extension soon, Spurs might have to consider selling him at the end of this season.
The report from Telegraph adds that the player’s agent has refused to comment on the situation.
Alderweireld’s absence will be a big blow for Spurs in a crucial game. The Belgian is their best defender and he could have made a big difference against the likes of Dybala and Higuain.