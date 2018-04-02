Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Toby Alderweireld sends out a message after Tottenham’s win over Chelsea

Toby Alderweireld sends out a message after Tottenham’s win over Chelsea

2 April, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham picked up a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men did well to come back from 1-0 down to win the game quite comfortably in the end.

Chelsea went ahead through Alvaro Morata in the first half but the home side lost their lead right at the stroke of halftime. Christian Eriksen fired in from long range to bring the visitors on level terms.

The Blues were punished for their poor defending during the hour mark when Dele Alli got in behind the home defence and finished off a brilliant long ball. The England international scored his second goal minutes later to secure Tottenham’s first win at Stamford Bridge in 28 years.

Spurs are now fourth in the league table, two points behind Liverpool. Meanwhile, the defeat was a severe blow to Chelsea’s top four hopes.

The Blues must win all of their remaining games and hope that the likes of Spurs/Liverpool drop points now.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweirled sent out a message on Twitter after his side’s vital win away from home. The Belgian wasn’t a part of the squad that travelled to Stamford Bridge yesterday. Despite having recovered from his injury, Alderweireld has not played for Spurs in the last few matches.

 

Here is how the Tottenham fans responded

 

