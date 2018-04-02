Toby Alderweireld sends out a message after Tottenham’s win over Chelsea

Tottenham picked up a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men did well to come back from 1-0 down to win the game quite comfortably in the end.
Chelsea went ahead through Alvaro Morata in the first half but the home side lost their lead right at the stroke of halftime. Christian Eriksen fired in from long range to bring the visitors on level terms.
The Blues were punished for their poor defending during the hour mark when Dele Alli got in behind the home defence and finished off a brilliant long ball. The England international scored his second goal minutes later to secure Tottenham’s first win at Stamford Bridge in 28 years.
Spurs are now fourth in the league table, two points behind Liverpool. Meanwhile, the defeat was a severe blow to Chelsea’s top four hopes.
The Blues must win all of their remaining games and hope that the likes of Spurs/Liverpool drop points now.
Tottenham defender Toby Alderweirled sent out a message on Twitter after his side’s vital win away from home. The Belgian wasn’t a part of the squad that travelled to Stamford Bridge yesterday. Despite having recovered from his injury, Alderweireld has not played for Spurs in the last few matches.
Terrific win today! What a brilliant strike from @ChrisEriksen8! Congrats @dele_official with your ⚽⚽ #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/cI3LJrPuZY
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) April 1, 2018
Here is how the Tottenham fans responded
Unless you’re going to sign a new contract, don’t bother pretending you care 🐍🐍💷💷💷
— Liam Dingle (@LiamDingle9) April 1, 2018
Yeah, but where exactly were you today Mister? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nTknGJtpnW
— Barstool Spurs (@BarstoolSpurs) April 1, 2018
Thanks Toby’s media team
— 🇺🇸Zach🐓 (Was @SkillfulSonny) (@ZachSpurs7) April 1, 2018
If you’re leaving then I’m sorry to see you go but I wish you well. 💙
— liz COYS 🌹♿ #PCPEU (@simpson_liz) April 1, 2018
Why use time on the club you want to leave @AlderweireldTob
We fans want you but we feel you want to go and Spurs needs players who want to play for the club
— Per-Vidar Lind (@PerVidarLind) April 1, 2018
And where exactly were you..? 📝
— • (@Eriksxn_23) April 1, 2018