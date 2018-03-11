Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Toby Alderweireld reacts to Tottenham’s win on Twitter

11 March, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham picked up a morale-boosting 4-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League earlier today.

Goals from Alli, Son and Aurier secured the three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Spurs star Toby Alderweireld took to Twitter to send out a message to his teammates and the fans after his side’s win against the Cherries.

The Belgian defender tweeted that it was a very important win for the Londoners and he also praised his teammates for their performance.

The 29-year-old is still recovering from the injury he picked up towards the end of October 2017. Alderweireld has missed several games for the Londoners so far. The Belgian returned to action against Newport and Rochdale in February 2018 but he has not played since.

Tottenham fans reacted to Alderweireld’s tweet earlier this evening and urged the defender to sign a new deal and stay at the club. The Londoners have not reached an agreement with the former Saints star yet but they will be hoping to keep him at the club.

 

