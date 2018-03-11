Toby Alderweireld reacts to Tottenham’s win on Twitter

Tottenham picked up a morale-boosting 4-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League earlier today.
Goals from Alli, Son and Aurier secured the three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Spurs star Toby Alderweireld took to Twitter to send out a message to his teammates and the fans after his side’s win against the Cherries.
The Belgian defender tweeted that it was a very important win for the Londoners and he also praised his teammates for their performance.
Great work today lads and a very important win! Have a great evening all! 👊🏻 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/NzyiKJeu2Q
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) March 11, 2018
The 29-year-old is still recovering from the injury he picked up towards the end of October 2017. Alderweireld has missed several games for the Londoners so far. The Belgian returned to action against Newport and Rochdale in February 2018 but he has not played since.
Tottenham fans reacted to Alderweireld’s tweet earlier this evening and urged the defender to sign a new deal and stay at the club. The Londoners have not reached an agreement with the former Saints star yet but they will be hoping to keep him at the club.
Sign your contract.
— Luke (@lukemcewen) March 11, 2018
C’mon Toby. We need you to tell us what your up to. I can’t take all moaning about it on my Twitter. Just do it for me if anything.
— Matt P (@mattfefc) March 11, 2018
Will be a real shame to see you leave our beloved club,you get it you really get us,hope to see you play for us until you retire. #COYS
— Paul Dyer (@mabbutt) March 11, 2018
We clearly missed you toby, sanchez is good and had a lot potential but we need you. Please stay and sort things out with contract stuff #COYS
— Suryo (@jippooo) March 11, 2018
Want you back playing Toby hopefully see you on the cup quarter #COYS
— Alcam (@alcam8637) March 11, 2018
Genuinely think you will make the difference in the cup. It’s your year. See you soon.
— Robert Spolander (@robertspolander) March 11, 2018
Please sign a new contract. Never leave.
— Andy Perry (@andyperry79) March 11, 2018
I’d like to think I speak on behalf of all tottenham fans when I say sign the bloody contract Toby. This a process and a team that you are a huge part of and all the negativity surrounding your contract is detrimental to the squad
— Mr Marcus (@GavMarcus) March 11, 2018