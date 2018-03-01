Toby Alderweireld reacts to Tottenham victory on Twitter

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld sent out a message to the fans on Twitter after his side’s 6-1 win over Rochdale in the FA Cup.
The Londoners are in the quarter-finals now and the Belgian will be hoping to play a part in the next cup game. Alderweireld is currently recovering from a hamstring injury but he is expected to be back soon.
Alderweireld expressed his delight after the win and shared his excitement for the next round of the competition. It seems that the Tottenham players are hungry for a trophy and they have a point to prove.
His tweet read: Bring on the next round, @EmiratesFACup quarter-finals! #COYS #THFC #FACup
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 28, 2018
Tottenham have been very competitive since the arrival of Pochettino but they have not won anything. A trophy this season could give them all the confidence they need to take the next step.
The fans will be delighted to see Alderweireld’s enthusiasm towards the FA Cup. Teams have often been criticised for taking the competition lightly. However, the reality is that it is Tottenham’s best chance of a trophy this season.