Toby Alderweireld posts message on Twitter after returning from international break

28 March, 2018 English Premier League, Site News, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld took to social networking site Twitter to connect with his fans after the international break.

The 29-year-old hasn’t played for Spurs since mid February,  but he was called up by Roberto Martinez for Belgium’s recent international friendlies.

The central defender has returned to Hotspur Way and will be looking to get some games under his belt as Spurs are keen to end the season on a high.

His fitness has been a major issue for Spurs this season, but it seems he is fully fit now.

Another big headache for Mauricio Pochettino is Alderweireld’s contract situation. The Belgian has been offered a new contract but he is yet to sign it.

According to reports from The Times, the Belgian international is demanding a deal worth £150,000 a week, and Spurs are not keen to match his wish.

He has a contract at the club till 2019, but Spurs are willing to cash in on him in the summer. He is a fan favourite and the Spurs fans want him to sign a new deal.

