Toby Alderweireld opens up on Tottenham Hotspur future

This summer Tottenham Hotspur and Mauricio Pochettino have one major decision to make – whether to allow Toby Alderweireld to leave the club.
The world class Belgian defender’s current deal, worth £50,000-a-week, expires in 2019, and he has a £40m release clause in his contract which can be triggered next summer unless he signs a new deal.
The 29-year-old is looking to triple his current wages, according to ESPN, something Spurs are not willing to offer.
The contract talks have hit a snag, and in all probability Spurs will sell him to the highest bidder.
Alderweireld hardly played for Spurs last season, and he has made it clear that his future entirely lies in the hands of the north London club.
“I have another two years [on my] contract,” he told de Zondag (h/t The Express).
“Tottenham decides about my future. Of course, I have my own idea. But that is not the case now.
“The past season was tough. But I’m glad that I could play the last four matches. That means that I am ready for the World Cup.”
Manchester United are looking to bolster their defensive unit in the summer transfer window and see Alderweireld as a perfect fit for the role.
The Red Devils are even willing to pay around £55 million for his signature, according to the Express.
Spurs are reportedly trying to sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt in the summer transfer window, and should they get him on board, it could pave the way for Alderweireld’s departure.