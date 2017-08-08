Timothy Fosu-Mensah set to join Crystal Palace on loan

Crystal Palace are set to sign the Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah on loan for the next season.
The deal has been agreed between the two clubs and the player was supposed to undergo his medical with the Eagles yesterday and the deal should be confirmed soon.
The boss adds that Timothy Fosu-Mensah has not travelled to Macedonia, with the #MUFC youngster set to complete a loan move.
Frank de Boer is looking to improve his defence ahead of the new season and the former Ajax manager has already signed Jairo Riedewald. The Dutch manager is also interested in signing Calum Chambers and Bruno Martins Indi this summer.
Palace were linked with the Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho earlier this summer but it appears that the Londoners have been priced out of a move for the Frenchman.
De Boer has worked with Fosu-Mensah at Ajax and the Palace manager is well aware of his qualities. The 19-year-old will be delighted to work with his former manager next season. The young defender has not had too many chances under Mourinho and he will be looking to play more often at Palace next season.
Fosu-Mensah made just eight appearances under José Mourinho last season having made his debut for Louis van Gaal in February 2016. The Manchester United defender’s versatility will be very useful for de Boer next season. The 19-year-old can also play in central defence and midfield.
The young defender needs to play week in week out at this stage of his career and a loan move to a Premier League club will be vital to his development.
Manchester United have already loaned out Sam Johnstone and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson this season. The duo have joined Championship outfits Aston Villa and Leeds United respectively.