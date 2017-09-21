Tim Sherwood urges Manchester United to sign Spurs defender Danny Rose

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has urged Manchester United to make a move for Danny Rose.
The England defender is one of the best left backs in the country right now and Sherwood feels that Jose Mourinho’s side are in desperate need of someone like Rose.
The Sky Sports pundit knows that Spurs won’t sell their best left back for cheap and he believes that a club like Manchester United will be able to afford the premium.
He said: “I think Danny Rose is the best left back in the country. Someone like Manchester United are crying out for that sort of player. They would pay premium money for that, and I would recommend that they do”.
United have relied on the likes of Darmian and Blind as their left back more often than not and they could certainly use a specialist for that position. Former Southampton defender Luke Shaw’s Old Trafford career has been plagued with injuries and he has not managed to make an impression yet.
Earlier this summer, Rose revealed that he is open to a move away from Spurs due to his nominal wages and the lack of ambition from the club. Since then, Spurs have signed Llorente, Sanchez and Aurier. However, Rose is still not being paid what he deserves. At United, the 27-year-old could earn a lot more money.
Furthermore, he would have more chance of winning a trophy under Jose Mourinho.
On paper, the move makes sense for the player as well as Manchester United. It will be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford giants make a move for him next summer.