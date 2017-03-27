Tiemoue Bakayoko agrees terms with Chelsea, summer transfer likely

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has agreed to personal terms with Premier League giants Chelsea ahead of a summer move.
The highly talented French midfielder has been linked with Manchester United as well but it seems that Mourinho’s former club have a significant edge now. The Monaco star is expected to cost around £35 million.
According to Tuttomercatoweb, Bakayoko to Chelsea is more or less done and the player is ready to sign a five-year contract with the Blues. The 22-year-old should replace Nemanja Matic as the long term partner of N‘golo Kante. Bakayoko has been a revelation in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season and has the ability to develop into a world class midfielder.
The report adds that Jose Mourinho is an admirer of the player as well and he wanted to sign him as a partner for Pogba. However, the Old Trafford outfit cannot guarantee Champions League football right now and that has swung the deal in Chelsea’s favour. The Blues are in a good position to win the Premier League this season.
Bakayoko has decided that Stamford Bridge is the best place for him to grow as a footballer. The Monaco star has been likened to Yaya Toure in terms of playing style and he should be a good fit for the Premier League. Bakayoko mainly operates as a defensive midfielder and a box-to-box one.