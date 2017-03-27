Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tiemoue Bakayoko agrees terms with Chelsea, summer transfer likely

Tiemoue Bakayoko agrees terms with Chelsea, summer transfer likely

27 March, 2017 Chelsea, English Premier League, Ligue 1, Manchester United, Monaco, Transfer News & Rumours
bakayoko

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has agreed to personal terms with Premier League giants Chelsea ahead of a summer move.

The highly talented French midfielder has been linked with Manchester United as well but it seems that Mourinho’s former club have a significant edge now. The Monaco star is expected to cost around £35 million.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Bakayoko to Chelsea is more or less done and the player is ready to sign a five-year contract with the Blues. The 22-year-old should replace Nemanja Matic as the long term partner of Ngolo Kante. Bakayoko has been a revelation in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season and has the ability to develop into a world class midfielder.

The report adds that Jose Mourinho is an admirer of the player as well and he wanted to sign him as a partner for Pogba. However, the Old Trafford outfit cannot guarantee Champions League football right now and that has swung the deal in Chelsea’s favour. The Blues are in a good position to win the Premier League this season.

Bakayoko has decided that Stamford Bridge is the best place for him to grow as a footballer. The Monaco star has been likened to Yaya Toure in terms of playing style and he should be a good fit for the Premier League. Bakayoko mainly operates as a defensive midfielder and a box-to-box one.

Eden Hazard's representatives have held positive transfer talks with Real Madrid
Manchester United closely monitoring Roma defender

About The Author

Sai

Media Graduate from Uni of Herts. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]soccerlens[dot]com