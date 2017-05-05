Tianjin’s offer will make Diego Costa the best paid player in the world

Diego Costa is expected to leave Chelsea this summer and the Spanish international could join Chinese club Tianjin.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for a year now. It seems that the player is heading to China this summer.
Daily Record are claiming that Tianjin have offered to make Costa the best-paid player in the world. The Chinese outfit are offering him wages of £650,000 a week after tax.
The report adds that Chelsea will pocket around £75 million for their prized asset. Although nothing has been signed yet, Tianjin’s chief has claimed that they have agreed to terms with certain targets.
Tianjin chairman Shu Yuhui said: “The only thing I can reveal right now is that we have agreed terms with two or three stars. The players have no problem with the deals and their clubs are also willing to let them leave.”
Costa joined Chelsea in 2014 and helped the Blues win the Premier League title in his debut season. The striker has had an equally good season this year and is close to winning his second Premier League title. The Chelsea striker has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season.
The former Atletico Madrid star is a world class footballer and it will be a bit of surprise if he chooses to play in the Chinese Super League at 28. Costa is still good enough to play for any side in the world and a move to China could damage his international chances as well.