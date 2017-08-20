‘Three years ago, I couldn’t have imagined this scenario’, Andres Iniesta considering Barcelona future

Club captain Andres Iniesta has stunned Barcelona by claiming that he is considering his future at the Camp Nou after entering into the final year of his contract.
Having already suffered the loss of Neymar into the hands of Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer, Barcelona are left biting their nails with the idea of losing their midfield maestro, who is out of contract at the end of this season.
In an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais, Iniesta said: “Right now, I have still not signed a new contract,” he said.
“I have felt many strange feelings for the first time, but I think this may be normal. This is a scenario that, probably three years ago, I could never have imagined.”Let’s say that I sometimes ask myself about my future when I didn’t do it before.”
Since making his senior debut in 2002, Iniesta has won 20 major honors in his decorated career-long romance with the Catalan club.
Barcelona endured a discouraged start to life under Ernesto Valverde last week as Real Madrid ran out 5-1 aggregate winners in the Supercopa de Espana and Iniesta has conceded that the two-legged defeat against their arch rivals has raised further questions over his future rather than solving any.
“[Madrid] are a great team, with the best players in the world, but I want to say that our challenge is to find what we lost last year”, the 33-year-old added.
“The Supercopa was a painful defeat because it was the first title we could win but they were very effective.
“All the defeats, especially against Madrid, always raise questions, [as does] the situation that has taken place in the last few weeks.”