Three Serie A clubs currently tracking £63m Bayern Munich midfielder

Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan are reportedly monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez, who could be cutting his loan deal short with the Bundesliga side after struggling for game time and form, says the Mirror.
The 26-year-old has made just one league start for Bayern since his two-year loan move from Real Madrid in the summer, and was an unused substitute in October’s 2-2 draw away to Hertha Berlin and Bayern’s 5-0 win over SC Freiburg on Saturday.
Rodriguez has amassed just five minutes of playing time in the Bundesliga since he started in September’s 3-0 win over Schalke, scoring and making an assist on the day. As a result, his future in Germany is in doubt, and Don Balon believe he could move to the MLS or to Italy given the Serie A interest.
2017 has been a bad year for the Colombian international, having struggled for regular playing time with Real Madrid, to now be considering his options just months after his switch to Germany.
The Mirror report that Rodriguez’ first-team options could be limited under new Bayern manager Jupp Heynckes, with the likes of Corentin Tolisso, Arturo Vidal and Thomas Muller currently preferred in central-midfield and as a makeshift number 10 respectively, meaning the Colombian is in a similar situation as he was in Spain.
Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan could take advantage of the situation as a result. A number of MLS sides are also believed to be looking at the £63m man, although it’s unknown if Rodriguez would favour a move to the US at this stage in his career.
He’ll be hoping to feature for Bayern as the German giants face Celtic in the Champions League tonight.