Three Premier League strikers West Ham should consider this summer

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, West Ham star Michail Antonio said that the Hammers need to bolster certain areas of the pitch next season to fight for European places.
He said that West should be looking to sign “a right-back, one more centre-half, and two strikers” in the summer transfer window.
“We need to sign a couple of players — a right-back, one more centre-half, two strikers — and get more goals. If we can do that, we will be up there for European places,” said Antonio, as quoted by ESPN.
With Andy Carroll struggling to stay fit, Diafra Sakho and Jonathan Calleri hardly impressing, and Ashley Fletcher still not ready to play week in week out, Slaven Bilic needs quality strikers in his ranks.
Olivier Giroud
The Arsenal striker has scored 13 goals from 14 starts in all competitions this season despite Arsene Wenger using Alexis Sanchez as his first choice forward for most of the games.
While West Ham may not offer him Champions League football, the Hammers could tempt him with a good salary and the opportunity to play regular football.
Daniel Sturridge
Singing Sturridge can be a gamble here, but if (and it’s a big if) West Ham can keep him fit for most of the season, then goals are guaranteed from him.
A class striker, no, doubt, his Liverpool career has been blighted by injuries. The England striker has failed to impress Jurgen Klopp and it seems his days are numbered at Anfield.
Jermain Defoe
Defoe left the club in an acrimonious way when he joined Tottenham Hotspur in January 2004. Should West Ham bring the 34-year-old back to the club that made him the player he is today?
He is getting better with age, having scored 29 goals (including the present campaign) in his last two seasons for Sunderland. He would represent a bargain signing for the Hammers, but West Ham could face competitions from other Premier League clubs.