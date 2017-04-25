Three Liverpool players Rafa Benitez could sign for Newcastle United

Following Newcastle United’s promotion to the Premier League, Rafael Benitez should consider bolstering the squad in the summer transfer window.
The Spaniard could look to raid his former club Liverpool to add necessary reinforcements. Here are three players he could sign in the summer.
Daniel Sturridge
The England striker is arguably one of the best finishers in the league but he has struggled with his injuries in the past few seasons.
The former Chelsea striker has failed to impress Jurgen Klopp, and doubts have surfaced over his future at the club.
His signing will be a gamble, but if Newcastle can keep him fit for majority of the season, then 10-15 goals are guaranteed from him.
Mamadou Sakho
Despite Liverpool’s struggle in defence, Sakho has been frozen out of the first team picture by Klopp. The message is clear – he is no longer wanted at Anfield.
Sakho was allowed to join Crystal Palace on loan in January where he has impressed under Sam Allardyce. However, Palace have no deal in place to sign him permanently, which means Newcastle can try their luck with a big money offer.
Lucas Leiva
Signed by Benitez during his time at Liverpool in 2007, the long-serving Brazilian midfielder has played well over 300 times for the Reds.
With Liverpool unwilling to offer him a new deal, Lucas could be allowed to leave the club this summer.
He is still capable of performing at the highest level and should be a good addition for the Magpies.