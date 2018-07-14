Three keepers Chelsea should consider if Courtois departs

It is starting to look increasingly likely that Thibaut Courtois will depart Chelsea this summer and join Real Madrid. Courtois was exceptional for Belgium during the World Cup and this will only increase the chances of Los Blancos wanting him to be their replacement for Keylor Navas.
Courtois will be tempted to join Madrid. They are one of the best club’s in the World while Chelsea are not exactly in the best of positions after finishing the Premier League in fifth position last season. The 26-year-old’s children also continue to reside in Madrid (the city in which he previously played his football in for Atletico) and he has made it clear that he would eventually want to spend more time with them.
Below are three keepers whom Chelsea should consider if Courtois does depart.
- Kasper Schmeichel
Schmeichel is arguably one of the best keepers in the Premier League and was exceptional for Denmark during the World Cup even during their round of-16 defeat against Croatia on penalties.
Even though the Danes were eliminated by the Croats, Schmeichel made three saves during the game, one from Luka Modric late on during the second half and another two from Josip Pivaric and Milan Badelj during the penalty-shoot out which Croatia ultimately won 3-2.
Schmeichel is certainly capable of starting for the Blues and he will also bring in a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to the club, having previously won the Premier League with Leicester.
2. Jordan Pickford
Pickford is fast becoming one of the top keepers in Europe. Many raised questions after Gareth Southgate opted to utilize the 24-year-old as England’s first-choice during the World Cup but he exceeded expectations and proved that he is worthy of being the Three Lions number one. While Everton are a moderate team, they are not expected to challenge for any major silverware next season. Pickford would be tempted into joining Chelsea if an opportunity presents itself as it could give him and opportunity to challenge for trophies.
3. Allison
Allison is one of the best keepers in the World and even beat the highly-rated Ederson of Manchester City to the Brazil first-choice position under Tite. However, he is likely to cost a lot as he is a very much in-demand player and Chelsea may not be willing to fork out the hefty amount which may be required to secure his signature.