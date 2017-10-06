Thomas Vermaelen says Barcelona refused to let him join Everton

Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen has revealed that he was not allowed to leave the club during the summer transfer window.
The 31-year-old time at Camp Nou has been plagued with injuries and he spent last season on loan at Roma. When he returned to Spain earlier this summer, Premier League outfits Everton, Crystal Palace, West Brom and Watford were all interested in signing him.
However, the Spanish giants did not let him leave and the player is now stuck at the club without first-team football. The former Arsenal player is not a part of Valverde’s plans and it will be interesting to see whether a sale is sanctioned in January.
He said: “The club told me I couldn’t leave, I had to stay despite the interest of various clubs. Now I am not playing, so I am in a difficult situation. I can’t play with Barça B, where I could get some form because the Spanish legislation doesn’t allow it. It’s a regrettable situation.”
As per reports, Ronald Koeman wanted to bring Vermaelen to Everton this season. The player was keen on leaving Barcelona due to the lack of first-team football as well.
Spanish legislations have prevented him from playing for Barcelona B as well and therefore he has struggled to keep his fitness levels up as well.
Despite his injury problems, the 31-year-old is a good defender and a return to the Premier League would have been ideal for him.