Thomas Tuchel open to an approach from Everton

Everton have sacked Ronald Koeman after a poor start to the season and the Toffees have put their U23s manager David Unsworth in charge for now.
However, it is believed that Everton are looking for a quality long-term replacement for the Dutch manager and they have identified the former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel as a target.
Tuchel is out of a job after leaving his post at Dortmund and according to Sky Sports, he is ready to consider an approach from Everton.
The German was linked with the Bayern Munich job before Jupp Heynckes took over.
Tuchel has proven his worth during his time at Dortmund and Everton will do very well to get him. The 44-year-old is one of the most talented young managers around and the Toffees could certainly use his progressive ideas.
Everton are in need of a new direction and fresh ideas. Although Unsworth has done well at the U23 level, he is simply not good enough to take Everton close to European football. Someone like Tuchel would make a massive difference to the players’ morale and confidence as well.
It will be interesting to see whether the Toffees make an approach for him now. Even if he is open to the approach, the Premier League outfit could have a tough time convincing him to take over this season.