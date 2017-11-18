Thomas Christiansen urges Leeds United star to prove his worth

Thomas Christiansen has urged Leeds fan favourite Pontus Jansson to prove his worth to the national team by improving his performances in the Championship.
The Swedish defender has struggled to perform at his usual level this season and he will be hoping to recapture his form ahead of the World Cup this summer.
Jansson was left on the bench during Sweden’s playoff against Italy. The 26-year-old will have to earn his spot in the Sweden starting lineup and in order for that to happen, he will have to play well for Leeds.
I think first of all for Pontus it is great news and we all said congratulations to him that he had the possibility to participate. But he also needs to prove in this team that he has a place in the squad for the national team. I hope and expect a good reaction for him.
Leeds face Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend and Christiansen will be hoping for a strong performance. The Whites are in a slump right now and their horror run needs to end soon.
Garry Monk’s men are in superb form right now and Boro will fancy their chances at Elland Road this week. Christiansen’s future is already in doubt right now and he cannot afford another home defeat.
